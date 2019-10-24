UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Turkey Deal Puts Syrian Kurds In Dangerous Situation - Syrian Democratic Council

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:20 AM

Russia-Turkey Deal Puts Syrian Kurds in Dangerous Situation - Syrian Democratic Council

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The deal between Russia and Turkey on security in northeast Syria puts the Kurds there in a dangerous situation, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Co-President Ilham Akhmed said.

"Turkish and Russian patrols [from one side] and the [Syrian] regime [from another] - it is a very dangerous situation for us," Akhmed said in a congressional hearing on the United States' policy in Syria on Wednesday.

Akhmed noted that the Russian-Turkish deal imposes on the SDF to withdraw from the border area of up to 20 kilometers

"This area is left to Turkey," she said, adding that the Syrian government also poses a threat for the Kurds.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria to clear the area of Kurdish and Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) fighters.

The United States and Turkey on October 17 reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow for the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire ended, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal late on Tuesday to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the safe zone in northeast Syria along the Turkish border.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi thanked Moscow and President Vladimir Putin for ensuring the Kurds' safety and taking steps to stop the fighting amid the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria.

Related Topics

Hearing Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz meets her father at Services Hospital ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi

4 hours ago

RAKBANK Group reports AED 839.4 million in net pro ..

4 hours ago

Police arrest gang involved in robbing foreign tra ..

4 hours ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

5 hours ago

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.