UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey, Iran To Cooperate To Curb Terrorist Threat In Idlib - Astana-14 Communique

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:07 PM

Russia, Turkey, Iran to Cooperate to Curb Terrorist Threat in Idlib - Astana-14 Communique

Russia, Turkey and Iran will continue to cooperate in order to eliminate the terrorist threat in the Idlib region of Syria by implementing previously-signed agreements, such as the memorandum that established a de-escalation zone there, the three guarantor nations said in a joint statement obtained by Sputnik after the 14th Astana talks on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russia, Turkey and Iran will continue to cooperate in order to eliminate the terrorist threat in the Idlib region of Syria by implementing previously-signed agreements, such as the memorandum that established a de-escalation zone there, the three guarantor nations said in a joint statement obtained by Sputnik after the 14th Astana talks on Wednesday.

"[Russia, Iran, Turkey] reaffirmed in this regard the determination to continue cooperation in order to ultimately eliminate DAESH/ISIL [Islamic State], Al-Nusra Front [terrorist groups banned in Russia] and all other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with Al-Qaeda [terrorist group banned in Russia] or DAESH/ISIL, and other terrorist groups, as designated by the UN Security Council," the statement read.

The guarantor countries also stated that they would take measures to ensure that the civilian population in both the Idlib de-escalation zone and the surrounding area was protected.

"While deploring civilian casualties, they agreed to undertake concrete measures, based on the previous agreements, to ensure the protection of the civilian population in accordance with the international humanitarian law as well as the safety and security of the military personnel of the guarantors present within and outside the Idlib de-escalation area," the statement read.

Idlib was given designation as a de-escalation zone according to a memorandum signed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on September 17, 2018. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday during his visit to Washington that the Idlib de-escalation zone must be freed from terrorists, after reports that Nusra Front has occupied the area.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Washington Visit Astana Vladimir Putin Idlib Tayyip Erdogan September December 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Lawyers attack Punjab Institute of Cardiology

13 minutes ago

76 POs arrested, 132 weapons, 17 Kg Hashish seized ..

5 minutes ago

European stock markets rise at open

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan wan ..

5 minutes ago

Khurshal leaves for Canadian, US Juniors Squash Op ..

5 minutes ago

Astana Guarantors Reaffirm Intention to Continue E ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.