Russia, Turkey, Iran to Cooperate to Curb Terrorist Threat in Idlib - Astana-14 Communique

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russia, Turkey and Iran will continue to cooperate in order to eliminate the terrorist threat in the Idlib region of Syria by implementing previously-signed agreements, such as the memorandum that established a de-escalation zone there, the three guarantor nations said in a joint statement obtained by Sputnik after the 14th Astana talks on Wednesday.

"[Russia, Iran, Turkey] reaffirmed in this regard the determination to continue cooperation in order to ultimately eliminate DAESH/ISIL [Islamic State], Al-Nusra Front [terrorist groups banned in Russia] and all other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with Al-Qaeda [terrorist group banned in Russia] or DAESH/ISIL, and other terrorist groups, as designated by the UN Security Council," the statement read.

The guarantor countries also stated that they would take measures to ensure that the civilian population in both the Idlib de-escalation zone and the surrounding area was protected.

"While deploring civilian casualties, they agreed to undertake concrete measures, based on the previous agreements, to ensure the protection of the civilian population in accordance with the international humanitarian law as well as the safety and security of the military personnel of the guarantors present within and outside the Idlib de-escalation area," the statement read.

Idlib was given designation as a de-escalation zone according to a memorandum signed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on September 17, 2018. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday during his visit to Washington that the Idlib de-escalation zone must be freed from terrorists, after reports that Nusra Front has occupied the area.