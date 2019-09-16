UrduPoint.com
Russia Upholds 14-year Sentence For Polish Citizen Accused Of Spying

Mon 16th September 2019 | 03:52 PM

Russia upholds 14-year sentence for Polish citizen accused of spying

Russia's Supreme Court has upheld a 14-year prison sentence for a Polish citizen convicted of spying, the FSB security service said on Monday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :Russia's Supreme Court has upheld a 14-year prison sentence for a Polish citizen convicted of spying, the FSB security service said on Monday.

A Moscow court in June found Marian Radzajewski guilty of trying to obtain military information that included Russian "state secrets" after a closed trial.

Russia's FSB security service said the Supreme Court had onThursday ruled the sentence to be "legal and justified."

