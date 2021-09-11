UrduPoint.com

Russia Urges NATO To Assess Situation In Afghanistan More Self-Critically - Lavrov

Russia Urges NATO to Assess Situation in Afghanistan More Self-Critically - Lavrov

NATO should adopt a more objective and self-critical view regarding the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan instead of putting all the blame on the Afghan authorities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) NATO should adopt a more objective and self-critical view regarding the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan instead of putting all the blame on the Afghan authorities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the NATO chief blamed "a collapse of the political and military leadership" for the radical movement seizing the country. Speaking at a joint press conference after meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani, Lavrov responded by advising Russia's NATO partners to refrain from laying the blame for what has transpired at someone's door.

"And, of course, the NATO members should probably assess the situation more adequately and more objectively, more self-critically," Lavrov said.

The Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) completed its conquest of Afghanistan after seizing Kabul on August 15 and ousting the US-backed authorities.

