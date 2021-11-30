UrduPoint.com

Russia Urges US To Stop Spreading 'Fake News' About Responses In OPCW Over Navalny Case

Russia Urges US to Stop Spreading 'Fake News' About Responses in OPCW Over Navalny Case

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The Russian Embassy in the United States urges the US government to review more carefully documents provided to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) regarding accusations about the alleged poisoning of blogger Alexei Navalny.

Earlier on Monday, the US State Department accused Russia of failing to address questions from member states of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) regarding the alleged poisoning of Navalny with the use of Novichok nerve agent.

"We call on StateAVC (State Department Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance) to review more carefully documents provided by Russia at the OPCW instead of spreading fake news," the Russian Embassy said via witter on Monday. "Russia is committed to CWC (Chemical Weapons Convention) and urges the United States to fulfill its obligations under the Convention and eliminate its CW (chemical weapons).

"

The 26th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the OPCW is being held in The Hague from November 29 to December 3.

Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said earlier on Monday that Russia has provided comprehensive answers to the questions posed by the OPCW members.

In August 2020, Navalny was allegedly poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent and was airlifted to Berlin for medical treatment. After Navalny returned to Moscow in January 2021, he was arrested on charges of violating the conditions of his his parole. Later, his suspended sentence was replaced with a prison sentence.

The United States and other countries sent a list of questions to Russia about the Navalny case through the OPCW. In October, Moscow sent a counter request addressed to Germany, France, Sweden and the technical secretariat of the organization.

