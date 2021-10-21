UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Intelligence In Contact In Fight Against Terrorism - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 11:00 PM

Russia, US Intelligence in Contact in Fight Against Terrorism - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The intelligence of Russia and the United States are in contact in the fight against terrorism, Moscow is grateful to Washington for the information that made it possible to prevent terrorist attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Our intelligence agencies are in contact with each other, although, in my opinion, it would be possible to work deeper.

But we are grateful to our US partners for information that allowed us to prevent terrorist acts in Russia," Putin said, speaking at the plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"I assure you that we will do everything that depends on us, and we will timely transfer the necessary information to our US colleagues, if it will be of interest to them and if we have it. I am sure that everyone is interested in this," he added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai& ..

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai&#039;s Clean Energy Strategy 2 ..

36 minutes ago
 Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pa ..

Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pavilion

51 minutes ago
 Encroachments obstacle in revival of City's beauty ..

Encroachments obstacle in revival of City's beauty

48 minutes ago
 Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman So ..

Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman Soomro death

48 minutes ago
 EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Co ..

EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Comments on Assessment Timeline

48 minutes ago
 UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Arm ..

UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Armed Conflict in Myanmar

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.