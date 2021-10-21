Russia, US Intelligence in Contact in Fight Against Terrorism - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The intelligence of Russia and the United States are in contact in the fight against terrorism, Moscow is grateful to Washington for the information that made it possible to prevent terrorist attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Our intelligence agencies are in contact with each other, although, in my opinion, it would be possible to work deeper.

But we are grateful to our US partners for information that allowed us to prevent terrorist acts in Russia," Putin said, speaking at the plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"I assure you that we will do everything that depends on us, and we will timely transfer the necessary information to our US colleagues, if it will be of interest to them and if we have it. I am sure that everyone is interested in this," he added.