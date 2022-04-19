UrduPoint.com

Russia, Vietnam Plan Joint Military Drills - Eastern Military District

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Russia, Vietnam Plan Joint Military Drills - Eastern Military District

Russia and Vietnam are planning to hold joint military drills to practice combat training in difficult tactical situations, the Eastern Military District said on Tuesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Russia and Vietnam are planning to hold joint military drills to practice combat training in difficult tactical situations, the Eastern Military District said on Tuesday.

"A conference on planning joint Russian-Vietnamese military exercises was organized for the first time and held at the headquarters of the Eastern Military District. The meeting of the delegations took place via video conference," the statement said.

The video conference was held under the aegis of the head of the regional control center, Major General Sergey Lagutkin, and the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation, Colonel Ivan Taraev.

Major General Dung Dinh Thanh and several military commanders participated in the meeting from the Vietnamese side.

"In the course of the talks, the two parties agreed on the agenda for the upcoming military drills, specifying deadlines and a venue for holding the drills," the statement added.

Taraev said that the exercises aim to improve the practical skills of commanders and staffs in organizing combat training and managing units in a difficult tactical situation, as well as developing unconventional solutions when performing tasks.

The suggested name for the exercises is Continental Union-2022.

Related Topics

Russia Vietnam From

Recent Stories

Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza H ..

Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza Hluskova from flying abroad

57 seconds ago
 LHC approached for Hamza's oath as Punjab CM

LHC approached for Hamza's oath as Punjab CM

18 minutes ago
 Aun Chaudhary appointed as advisor to PM Shehbaz

Aun Chaudhary appointed as advisor to PM Shehbaz

43 minutes ago
 New York at highest COVID-19 risk in U.S.: report

New York at highest COVID-19 risk in U.S.: report

58 seconds ago
 UN chief appeals for urgent humanitarian ceasefire ..

UN chief appeals for urgent humanitarian ceasefire in war-hit Ukraine

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 cases rise in 32 U.S. states amid new vir ..

COVID-19 cases rise in 32 U.S. states amid new virus strain: Forbes

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.