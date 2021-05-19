UrduPoint.com
Russia Wants To Quickly Resume Air Travel With Tajikistan - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:30 AM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russia wants to fully restore the air travel with Tajikistan as soon as possible to enable Tajik students to resume their studies at Russian universities, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We want to restore the frequency and volume of the regular air traffic as soon as possible, including in order to bring back all the Tajik students who study in Russia, there are almost 20,000 of them, so that they resume their studies at Russian universities," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with the foreign minister of Tajikistan.

