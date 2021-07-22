UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Will Continue Peace Efforts In Syria - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 07:20 PM

Russia Will Continue Peace Efforts in Syria - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Moscow will keep seeking a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Syria, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We [Russia], as a member of the [UN] Security Council, as part of the Astana format, certainly would like to continue our contribution, our input [to conflict resolution in Syria]," Lavrov said at a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Moscow.

The diplomat further mentioned the recent two-day consultations on Syria in Nur-Sultan, which were attended by Pedersen. Lavrov also expressed hope that the Syrian Constitutional Committee would reconvene soon.

The war in Syria, which erupted as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests, has been ongoing for a decade now. What started as protests demanding reforms later turned into a full-scale war between the government and opposition armed groups, as well as the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

Numerous international forces have also taken sides in the conflict by aligning with one group or another.

In an effort to settle the conflict, Russia, Turkey, and Iran launched the so-called Astana talks in 2017, so that the government and opposition could negotiate a peaceful solution. Another international format is the UN-brokered talks of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva. The 150-member body, with equal representation of the government, opposition, and civil society, was launched on October 30, 2019, to work toward drafting a new constitution.

Its latest session took place in January and was described by Pedersen as disappointing, since the sides failed to reach an agreement on the procedure for negotiations within the small drafting body.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution United Nations Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Civil Society Astana Geneva January October 2017 2019 Government Agreement Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

2 hours ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

3 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

5 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

5 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

5 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.