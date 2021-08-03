Russia Works on Cutting-Edge Long-Range Hypersonic Missile Kh-95 - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Russia is developing the latest Kh-95 long-range hypersonic airborne missile, Colonel General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, the chief of the Military academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Tuesday.

The military believes that dominance in airspace and outer space is necessary to successfully conduct combat activities. This superiority, in particular, is ensured by the effective use of strike and fighter aircraft, he wrote in an article on the factors of achieving victory in the wars of the future published by the defense ministry's Military Thought magazine.

"It is for this purpose that such new and modernized models of weapons, military and special equipment, such as the Tu-160M strategic missile carrier-bomber; the Kinzhal ["dagger"] hypersonic airborne missile system; high-precision long-range airborne weapons, in particular the Kh-95 hypersonic missile, are being developed and introduced into service for the Russian Aerospace Forces," Zarudnitsky said in the article.

Russia is also developing various types of drones, beyond-the-horizon detection radars, anti-aircraft missile systems and complexes, and other newest military equipment are being created for the Aerospace Forces, the military added.

A source in the defense industry told Sputnik that the cutting-edge hypersonic missile was set to be used as part of the modernized Tu-22M3M long-range bomber, the modernized Tu-160M strategic bomber and the so-called Prospective Aviation Complex for Long Range Aviation strategic bomber.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said back in February that hypersonic weapons would be the main component of the country's conventional deterrence forces.