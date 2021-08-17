UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador In Kabul Holds Meeting With Taliban's Representative - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:17 PM

Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov is holding a meeting with a representative of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) on Tuesday, the embassy told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov is holding a meeting with a representative of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) on Tuesday, the embassy told Sputnik.

"The meeting started, he [Taliban member] arrived," the embassy's spokesperson said.

Zhirnov has said that he intends to discuss issues related to the security of the embassy with the Taliban.

