MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov is holding a meeting with a representative of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) on Tuesday, the embassy told Sputnik.

"The meeting started, he [Taliban member] arrived," the embassy's spokesperson said.

Zhirnov has said that he intends to discuss issues related to the security of the embassy with the Taliban.