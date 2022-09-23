UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Says Wants To Believe US, Russia Not Yet On Verge Of Nuclear War

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Russian Ambassador Says Wants to Believe US, Russia Not Yet on Verge of Nuclear War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said on Friday that he wants to believe Russia and the US are yet not on the verge of a nuclear conflict despite all the difficulties in the relations.

"With each day, that little, which still glimmers in contacts between the two countries, is fading away. I want to believe that despite all the difficulties, Americans and we are yet to be on the verge of a nuclear conflict," Antonov said during a conference, marking 60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.

Russia is still committed to the principle that there is no winner in the nuclear war so it should never be instigated, the ambassador added.

