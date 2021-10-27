UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador To Venezuela Meets With Vice President, Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:40 AM

Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Meets With Vice President, Foreign Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov on Wednesday met with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia.

"We touched upon the topics of cooperation between Russia and Venezuela in the fight against coronavirus, planned supplies of vaccines and medicines vital for the Venezuelan people, as well as prospects for joint production of medicines," Melik-Bagdasarov tweeted after meeting with Rodriguez.

He also discussed bilateral cooperation between Russia and Venezuela with the country's top diplomat.

"We met with the ambassador to promote our bilateral cooperation and strengthen our ties with Russia," Plasencia tweeted.

Currently, Venezuela is considering the option of organizing the production of insulin and Russian vaccines against the coronavirus.

