UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces Get First Batch Of New Mi-8AMTSh-VN Helicopters - Source

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:30 AM

Russian Armed Forces Get First Batch of New Mi-8AMTSh-VN Helicopters - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The Russian Armed Forces have received the first batch of the new transport-attack helicopters, the Mi-8AMTSh-VN, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

"The first helicopters have already been received. Two contracts have been signed, the troops will be getting the helicopters in 2021-2022," the source said, without specifying the exact number of the Mi-8AMTSh-VN helicopters.

The Mi-8AMTSh-VN was designed on the basis of the Мi-8/17 helicopters, taking into account the experience acquired in Syria. Director of the Centre for Analysis of World Arms Trade (CAWAT) Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik that the Mi-8AMTSh-VN will provide new opportunities for airborne and special units in local wars and conflicts, and that the fire power and safety of this new helicopter is comparable to the capabilities of ground vehicles.

Related Topics

Fire World Syria Russia Vehicles Industry

Recent Stories

Thailand celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 ..

Thailand celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai with ‘Smile Parade’ ..

3 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates contribution of its 30, ..

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates contribution of its 30,000-strong volunteer workforce ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minister

5 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations o ..

Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations of its 2022 projects, celebrate ..

5 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 8th Forum for Promoting P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 8th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities

6 hours ago
 Storytellers, communication experts and advocates ..

Storytellers, communication experts and advocates to convene at Dignified Storyt ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.