Russian, Austrian Leaders Discuss Global Food Security Over Phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer discussed how the Western sanctions against Russia have contributed to the emerging global insecurity over food supplies during a telephone conversation held on Friday, the Kremlin's press office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer discussed how the Western sanctions against Russia have contributed to the emerging global insecurity over food supplies during a telephone conversation held on Friday, the Kremlin's press office said.

"There was an extensive exchange of views on issues related to global food security," the office said in a statement.

Putin told Nehammer that Moscow cannot be blamed for the emerging global food crisis.

"Vladimir Putin highlighted that any attempts to blame Russia for difficulties in supplying agricultural products to world markets are unfounded.

The detailed explanation of the real reasons for the problem, stemming from the Russia sanctions of the United States and the European Union, was provided," the statement further read.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics applied for help in fending off intensifying Ukrainian aggression. The US and Western countries have since been pressuring Moscow with sanctions, restricting trade and financial operations, while blaming it for triggering global food and energy crises. The Russian authorities have repeatedly denied the allegations, reaffirming Russia's willingness to trade.