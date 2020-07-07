UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Aviation Committee Launches Probe Into Helicopter Crash In Rostov Region

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:31 PM

Russian Aviation Committee Launches Probe Into Helicopter Crash in Rostov Region

Russia's Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) announced on Tuesday the formation of an investigation team to look into the deadly hard landing of a helicopter in the Rostov Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Russia's Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) announced on Tuesday the formation of an investigation team to look into the deadly hard landing of a helicopter in the Rostov Region.

The Mi-2 RA-14397 helicopter made a hard landing while treating paddy fields near the village of Kirsalovo on Monday morning, killing one person and injuring another.

According to preliminary data, the aircraft suffered an engine malfunction.

"The Interstate Aviation Committee has assigned a team to investigate this flight accident. The team has started its work," the IAC said in a statement.

Per the information from the Moscow Inter-Regional Transport Investigations Directorate of Russia's Investigative Committee, the pilot did not notify anyone about the flight. The authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the violation of air traffic safety and aircraft steering rules.

Related Topics

Accident Moscow Russia Traffic Rostov Criminals From

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

4 minutes ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Land Department launches real estate promoti ..

1 hour ago

InfinixHot 9 play,more storage, more fun!

2 hours ago

CBUAE publishes financial stability report

2 hours ago

SEC approves ‘Esnad’ initiative submitted by S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.