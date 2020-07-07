Russian Aviation Committee Launches Probe Into Helicopter Crash in Rostov Region

Russia's Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) announced on Tuesday the formation of an investigation team to look into the deadly hard landing of a helicopter in the Rostov Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Russia's Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) announced on Tuesday the formation of an investigation team to look into the deadly hard landing of a helicopter in the Rostov Region.

The Mi-2 RA-14397 helicopter made a hard landing while treating paddy fields near the village of Kirsalovo on Monday morning, killing one person and injuring another.

According to preliminary data, the aircraft suffered an engine malfunction.

"The Interstate Aviation Committee has assigned a team to investigate this flight accident. The team has started its work," the IAC said in a statement.

Per the information from the Moscow Inter-Regional Transport Investigations Directorate of Russia's Investigative Committee, the pilot did not notify anyone about the flight. The authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the violation of air traffic safety and aircraft steering rules.