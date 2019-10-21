Russian, Bulgarian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Cooperation in Energy, Trade on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Bulgarian counterpart, Ekaterina Zakharieva, will discuss cooperation of the two countries in energy and trade during a meeting on October 21 in Moscow.

The meeting will take place as part of Zakharieva's working visit to Moscow.

The top diplomats are also expected to address the most pressing global and regional issues.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the visit of Zakharieva to Moscow indicates "increased dynamics" of the contacts between the leadership of the two countries.