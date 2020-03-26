UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cabinet May Be Empowered To Declare State Of Emergency - Bill

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

Russian Cabinet May Be Empowered to Declare State of Emergency - Bill

The Russian government has submitted to the lower house a bill, aimed at empowering the cabinet to declare a state of emergency on the entire national territory or its parts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Russian government has submitted to the lower house a bill, aimed at empowering the cabinet to declare a state of emergency on the entire national territory or its parts.

According to the bill, submitted amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government may receive the right to "make decisions on declaring high-alert or a state of emergency on the entire territory of the Russian Federation or its part when there is a risk of an emergency situation of Federal or cross-regional character, and (or) when this situation emerges."

Related Topics

Russia May Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stokes hopeful for IPL 2020, prepares himself desp ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Representative Praises Russia's Coronavirus Fi ..

4 minutes ago

Nine held for different violations in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Iran reports 157 new virus deaths, imposes interci ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 7 bln allocated for village electrification, up ..

4 minutes ago

Bolivia Declares State of Emergency, Shuts Borders ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.