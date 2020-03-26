Russian Cabinet May Be Empowered to Declare State of Emergency - Bill

The Russian government has submitted to the lower house a bill, aimed at empowering the cabinet to declare a state of emergency on the entire national territory or its parts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Russian government has submitted to the lower house a bill, aimed at empowering the cabinet to declare a state of emergency on the entire national territory or its parts.

According to the bill, submitted amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government may receive the right to "make decisions on declaring high-alert or a state of emergency on the entire territory of the Russian Federation or its part when there is a risk of an emergency situation of Federal or cross-regional character, and (or) when this situation emerges."