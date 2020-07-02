UrduPoint.com
Russian Constitutional Changes Vote Shows People Back Putin's Policies - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:52 PM

The results of all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments show that the people support the policies of President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The results of all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments show that the people support the policies of President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

The Central Election Commission said earlier in the day, after 100 percent of the ballots were processed, that 77.92 percent of Russians backed the amendments.

"Yesterday's vote on constitutional amendments, which confirmed the society's support for the country's development course proposed by the president, of course, poses new challenges for the government to work on achieving all goals for the development of our country and increases the personal responsibility of all of us [cabinet ministers] and of our work," Mishustin said during a government session.

