UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Corvette Shadowing USS Ross Destroyer In Black Sea - Military

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Russian Corvette Shadowing USS Ross Destroyer in Black Sea - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Russia dispatched a guided missile corvette, Vyshny Volochek, to shadow a US destroyer, USS Ross, after it entered the southwestern Black Sea, the Russian military operations command said Sunday.

"Forces in the Black Sea Fleet have been designated to follow the US naval destroyer, USS Ross, after it entered the southwestern area of the Black Sea on December 15," the National Center for State Defense Control said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia December Sunday

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Khorfakkan Beach proj ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on Natio ..

2 hours ago

Arab Health to address increase in asthma in MENA ..

2 hours ago

UNHCR, Virgin Megastores to support refugee artisa ..

3 hours ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nationa ..

3 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi to lead UAE delegation to China

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.