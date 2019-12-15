Russian Corvette Shadowing USS Ross Destroyer in Black Sea - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Russia dispatched a guided missile corvette, Vyshny Volochek, to shadow a US destroyer, USS Ross, after it entered the southwestern Black Sea, the Russian military operations command said Sunday.

"Forces in the Black Sea Fleet have been designated to follow the US naval destroyer, USS Ross, after it entered the southwestern area of the Black Sea on December 15," the National Center for State Defense Control said in a statement.