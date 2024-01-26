Russian Court Extends US Journalist Gershkovich's Detention By 2 Months
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A Moscow court on Friday extended until March 30 the detention of Evan Gershkovich, an American Wall Street Journal reporter held in Moscow on espionage charges which he denies.
"The period of detention of Evan Gershkovich ... is extended by two months ... till March 30," the court said on Telegram.
Gershkovich, his employer and the US government vehemently reject the spying charges, the first to be levelled against a foreign journalist since the Soviet era.
He was arrested during a reporting trip at the end of March last year in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and could spend up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
The American, who previously worked for AFP, continued to report from Russia after the Kremlin launched its Ukraine offensive, despite many Western journalists leaving the country.
