Russian Court Recognizes Nazi Atrocities Committed During WW2 In Moglino As Genocide

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

SAINT PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) A Pskov city court in Russia recognized atrocities committed by Nazis during the Second World War in Moglino as a genocide on Friday.

The Moglino concentration camp was established in 1941 after the Nazis occupied Pskov. The camp was guarded by the Estonian police.

According to materials from the Russian Federal Security Service's collection, the Nazis were going to "reward" this territory of occupied Pskov to Estonia after the war.

"The court decided to establish a fact of legal significance ... to recognize war crimes ... as genocide of national and ethnic groups representing the population of the USSR," a judge said.

