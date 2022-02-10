UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Complexes S-400 Enter Active Service In Belarus - Ministry

February 10, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian S-400 anti-aircraft systems have been deployed for active service at a training ground in the Brest Fortress in Belarus as a part of snap inspections to test combat readiness of the defense forces of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, formed in December 1999, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The combat crews of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system of the Eastern Military District (EMD) took up combat duty for air defense as part of the Unified Regional Air Defense System of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation at the training ground in the Brest region during the inspection of the defense forces of the Union State," the ministry said in a statement.

The personnel, which marched over 5,590 miles from the point of deployment in Russia's Khabarovsk region, have begun to perform tasks to control the airspace in the their area of responsibility.

