Russian Defense Ministry to Decide on Air Force Overhaul by Year-End - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry will finalize the possible reform of airborne troops by the end of 2021, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said.

Shoigu visited a helicopter plant in the Russian city of Kazan on Friday.

According to a defense ministry statement out Saturday, he told workers that the government will contract new Mi-8, Mi-38 and Ansat helicopters for the Russian air force as part of a reform of airborne troops.

"I think that we will prepare and present a decision on the new appearance of airborne troops by the end of the year," Shoigu was quoted as saying.

The state contracts for the new helicopters will likely be for 10 years," he added.

The Russian defense ministry plans to introduce a new airmobile unit within airborne troops that will be using helicopters for rapid deployment, according to reports.