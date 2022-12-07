Russian Deputy Foreign Minister to Visit Turkey to Discuss Syria - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin is expected to visit Turkey at the end of the week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, adding that the parties would discuss Syria.

"Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin will arrive in Turkey at the end of this week. He will meet with our Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal," Cavusoglu said during a press conference.

On November 20, Ankara conducted an air operation against militant bases of the Kurdish militia People's Defense Units and the Kurdistan Workers' Party, both outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria and Iraq.

The strikes followed recent deadly terrorist attacks on Turkish territory.

On November 24, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, that Ankara's priority in northern Syria was to prevent a terrorist threat against Turkey.

On November 29, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said that the United Nations was concerned that the situation in Syria would escalate further in the absence of meaningful efforts to resolve the conflict.