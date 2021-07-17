Russian Diplomats Visit Russian Businessman Bout Sentenced in US Prison - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Employees of the Russian Embassy to the United States have visited businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in a US prison, and assured him that they would continue to defend his rights and interests.

"In order to provide consular and legal assistance, Russian diplomats recently visited Russian citizen Viktor Bout in the Marion prison in Illinois. They supported the Russian citizen.

They also assured the compatriot that they will continue to defend his rights and interests. We will continue to provide the necessary assistance to our citizens," the Russian embassy said on late Friday.

In 2008, Bout was detained in Thailand on a US government request as a result of a sting operation by the US special services. Bout was then transferred to the United States where a court found him guilty of conspiring to kill US citizens and of supporting terrorism.