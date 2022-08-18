Russian Dubnikov Extradited to US Not Part of Prisoner Swap - Lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Russian national Denis Dubnikov, who was extradited to the United States from the Netherlands over cryptocurreny laundering charges, will not be part of a prisoner swap being negotiated between Moscow and Washington, his lawyer David Angeli of the Angeli Law Group told Sputnik.

"He's not part of a prisoner swap," Angeli said on Wednesday when asked if Dubnikov could be part of a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia.