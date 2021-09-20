Russian Embassy in Paris Says Checks Info About Russian Man Arrested for Shooting Air Gun

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Paris told Sputnik on Sunday that it was checking the reports about a Russian national who had been arrested on suspicion of firing an air rifle at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees.

According to the French broadcaster BFMTV, a 33-year-old suspect, who is allegedly a Russian citizen, was arrested earlier in the day for shooting at passers-by this week and injuring four people.

"We have learned this information from the media. We are checking it," the embassy's spokesman said.