Russian Embassy in UK Believes ECHR Ruling in Litvinenko Case Is Politicized

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)'s investigation of the case of ex-Russian security service officer Alexander Litvinenko's murder is entirely politicized and based on the public UK probe, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The ECHR accused the Russian government of failing to conduct an effective internal investigation, and awarded 100,000 Euros ($117,328) in compensation for moral damage to Litvinenko's widow.

"Today's ECHR judgment in the case of Litvinenko will be thoroughly studied by the Russian side. At the same time, even skimming is sufficient to state that the decision was based on the results of the 'UK public investigation. Russia's assessments of this non-transparent, non-competitive and entirely politicized procedure are well known," the embassy said.