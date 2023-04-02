Russian Forces Repel Combined Strike of Ukrainian Troops - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Russian forces have repelled a combined strike of multiple launch rocket systems of Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk direction and have destroyed two Ukrainian reconnaissance groups, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the south Donetsk direction, combined missile strikes involving two rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) and three projectiles of the Smerch MLRS were repelled. The crews of the S-300 and Buk anti-aircraft missile systems destroyed all targets," the spokesperson said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian forces have also shot down three Ukrainian drones.

In the south Donetsk direction, Russian troops have thwarted "two attempts by the enemy to carry out reconnaissance by force," "a reconnaissance group was destroyed, and up to 20 militants were eliminated," the defense ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

In addition, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, an attempt by Ukrainian forces to send a sabotage and reconnaissance group to the rear of Russian troops was thwarted and five militants were killed, the spokesperson said.