Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Nicaragua

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Nicaragua on a visit on Wednesday.

In Managua, Lavrov will be received by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, and a meeting with Vice President Rosario Murillo has also been scheduled.

Russia's top diplomat arrived in Nicaragua from Venezuela as part of his Latin American tour that started on Monday.