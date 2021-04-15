Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Avoiding Afghan Escalation Amid New US Pullout Plans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry calls for avoiding the new wave of the military escalation in Afghanistan amid the US decision to reschedule the withdrawal from troops for September 11, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Biden said the United States will begin its final withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1 and complete the pullout before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. According to the US-Taliban agreement, the pullout must be completed by May 1.

"We would not like to see the further military developments in Afghanistan," Kabulov said, commenting on the US decision.

On Wednesday, the Taliban said that from the movement's point of view, the withdrawal must be completed within the timeframe set in the agreement.

"The US colleagues should now settle this issue with the Taliban movement, with whom Washington signed the agreement. The agreements must be fulfilled," Kabulov added.