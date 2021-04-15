UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls For Avoiding Afghan Escalation Amid New US Pullout Plans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:10 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Avoiding Afghan Escalation Amid New US Pullout Plans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry calls for avoiding the new wave of the military escalation in Afghanistan amid the US decision to reschedule the withdrawal from troops for September 11, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Biden said the United States will begin its final withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1 and complete the pullout before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. According to the US-Taliban agreement, the pullout must be completed by May 1.

"We would not like to see the further military developments in Afghanistan," Kabulov said, commenting on the US decision.

On Wednesday, the Taliban said that from the movement's point of view, the withdrawal must be completed within the timeframe set in the agreement.

"The US colleagues should now settle this issue with the Taliban movement, with whom Washington signed the agreement. The agreements must be fulfilled," Kabulov added.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Washington United States May September From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

6 hours ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

7 hours ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

7 hours ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

7 hours ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

7 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.