Russian Foreign Ministry Says Started Working Out Decisions After Putin-Biden Talks

The Russian foreign ministry started working out the decisions following the recent virtual meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The Russian foreign ministry started working out the decisions following the recent virtual meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The instructions have a long-term basis, of course, after each summit, be it a Russian-US summit with the participation of representatives of other countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs naturally starts working out its results. It was so and is this time," Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.