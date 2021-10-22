- Home
- World
- News
- Russian FSB Foils Terror Attack at Transport Infrastructure Facilities in Stavropol Region
Russian FSB Foils Terror Attack At Transport Infrastructure Facilities In Stavropol Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:13 PM
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it foiled a terrorist attack that a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) planned to stage at transport infrastructure facilities in the Stavropol region
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it foiled a terrorist attack that a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) planned to stage at transport infrastructure facilities in the Stavropol region.
"An attempt by an IS supporter to stage a high-profile terrorist attack at transport infrastructure facilities in the Stavropol region with the use of an improvised explosive device was prevented," the FSB said in a statement.