Russian FSB Foils Terror Attack at Transport Infrastructure Facilities in Stavropol Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it foiled a terrorist attack that a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) planned to stage at transport infrastructure facilities in the Stavropol region.

"An attempt by an IS supporter to stage a high-profile terrorist attack at transport infrastructure facilities in the Stavropol region with the use of an improvised explosive device was prevented," the FSB said in a statement.