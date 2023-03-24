UrduPoint.com

Russian Governor's Son Escapes House Arrest In Italy After US Extradition Ruling - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The son of a Russian governor, who was arrested in Italy on the US request, disappeared from a flat in Milan where he was supposed to stay under house arrest, Italian media reported Thursday.

Artem Uss was arrested on a US warrant on October 17, 2022, at Milan Malpensa Airport in Italy, from where he was about to fly to Turkey. Alongside four other Russian citizens, he was accused of money laundering and evasion of sanctions. Uss pleaded not guilty and rejected voluntary extradition to the United States.

On Tuesday, the Milan Appeals Court made the decision to extradite him to the US.

On Wednesday, Uss broke his electronic monitoring bracelet and fled from the flat before police officers arrived, la Repubblica newspaper reported. The Italian law enforcement officers are now searching for him, the report said.

A source familiar with the investigation told RIA Novosti that Uss's lawyers intended to appeal the decision on extradition in the court of cassation, which would have taken from three to six months.

