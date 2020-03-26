UrduPoint.com
Russian Gov't Introduces Fines For Violating COVID-19 Quarantine Rules - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:36 PM

The Russian government will enact fines on both individuals and entities for violating quarantine rules and other restrictions amid the coronavirus epidemic, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Russian government will enact fines on both individuals and entities for violating quarantine rules and other restrictions amid the coronavirus epidemic, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Mishustin said that "the absolute majority" of Russians understand the need for measures to counter the coronavirus, but some people are still "demonstrating rare levity even when it comes to the safety of others and even their own health.

"

"That is why today we are making amendments to the Code of administrative offences and introducing sanctions for those who refuse to comply with the established rules. We will fine both citizens and officials, as well as legal entities," he added.

Russia updated its daily COVID-19 case count on Thursday from 658 to 840. Two people diagnosed with the infection have died. As part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Russians will be granted paid leave next week.

