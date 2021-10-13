Russian Health Ministry, EU to Agree on Parameters for Vaccination Certificate Recognition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russia and the European Union will hold a series of expert consultations to agree on key legal and technical parameters for mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates, the Russian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia and the EU recently held an online working meeting on the matter, the ministry said.

"At the meeting, the sides outlined the next joint steps.

A series of expert consultations will be held to agree on key legal and technical parameters for mutual recognition of vaccination certificates," the ministry added.

In September, Moscow submitted to the EU all documents requested at the previous meeting, the ministry recalled.

"The effort is aimed at removing obstacles to Russian citizens' movement on the EU territory and vice versa. Relevant bilateral consultations will continue," the Russian Health Ministry concluded.