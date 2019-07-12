Russian Helicopters to Start Serial Production of Some 30 Parts With 3D Printers in 2020

UrduPoint.com
The Russian Helicopters company, a part of the Rostec corporation, will launch serial production of some 30 parts next year that will be built with 3D printers, the company's press service said on Friday

"This year we have to finish re-engineering about 30 parts and components that will be produced with the use of additive technologies. It will be necessary to switch to the 3D printing method for their production. According to the plans, such production will begin in 2020. I am speaking about serious, principal structural elements .

.. of our helicopters. By the end of the year we will decide whether we are ready to launch serial production of some parts," Director for Innovation Andrey Shibitov said, as quoted by the press service.

He pointed out that all new 3D-printed parts will be tested to see whether they are worse than those manufactured with traditional methods before they are used in real helicopters.

Russian Helicopters does not currently use helicopter parts that are produced with 3D printers.

