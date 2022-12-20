UrduPoint.com

Russian Interior Ministry Puts Art Curator Marat Guelman On Wanted List

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The Russian Interior Ministry put on the wanted list gallery owner and art manager Marat Guelman (designated foreign agent in Russia) over an unspecified criminal offense, the ministerial search database showed on Tuesday.

"The reason for the search: wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," the search database of the Interior Ministry read.

The ministry pointed out Guelman's Israeli citizenship as a "distinctive trait."

In 1990, Guelman opened one of Russia's first private galleries of contemporary art, the Gallery of Marat Guelman. The curator has repeatedly made opposition-minded statements and criticized Russia's government.

