Russian Investigators Detain 7 More Suspects In Terrorist Plot In Kislovodsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 11:10 PM

Russian Investigators Detain 7 More Suspects in Terrorist Plot in Kislovodsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Seven more Islamists involved in planning a terrorist attack on a police office in the city of Kislovodsk in Russia's North Caucasus were arrested, Russia's Investigative Committee announced on Thursday.

In April, the Russian Federal Security Service prevented a terrorist attack in Kislovodsk and arrested one Russian Islamist preparing the explosion, and three other citizens who had ties to him and were engaged in sponsoring terrorists in Syria. Later, 13 more criminals, all from a local cell of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), were arrested.

"Seven more members of a banned religious organization from [Russia's] Republic of Dagestan, Karachaevo-Cherkessian Republic and the Stavropol Territory, were arrested," the Investigative Committee's statement read.

According to each suspect's role, they were charged with organization of activity of in an extremist organization, preparations for a terrorist attack, and the illicit manufacture and stockpiling of explosive substances.

