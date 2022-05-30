Russian Investigators Launching Probe Into Suspicious Medical Data at Mariupol Red Cross

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation says it will study the video footage from the Red Cross base in Mariupol, Ukraine, where hundreds of dubious medical files were found.

According to investigators, hundreds of medical files found at the Red Cross base contain information on children's healthy organs, with no indication of any illnesses. The files also have data on who the children's parents are.

"Investigators of the Investigative Committee of Russia, within the framework of the criminal cases already being investigated in the department about the crimes of the Kiev regime, will study the specified information and give it a criminal legal assessment," the committee said on its Telegram channel.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On May 20, 2022 the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the city of Mariupol had been fully liberated after the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the city, where a group of Ukrainian militants from the nationalist battalion Azov was blocked since April 21 this year, was completely liberated.