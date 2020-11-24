Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karabakh Settlement, Regional Issues - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, as well as regional issues during phone talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Lavrov briefed his counterpart, at his request, on the mediation efforts taken by Russia in order to achieve a complete ceasefire in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since November 10. The Jordanian minister welcomed the decisive role of Russia in creating conditions for a ceasefire and the transition to a long-term settlement," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also exchanged views on the key regional issues and confirmed the unacceptability of unilateral approaches and the need to create conditions as soon as possible for the resumption of direct Palestinian-Israeli dialogue based on the decisions of the UN and the Arab peace initiative.

The ministry added that the sides touched upon the situation in Syria, including efforts to solve the problems of the civilian population in the context of the International Conference on Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons held in Damascus from November 11-12. The parties emphasized the principled position that there was no alternative to a political settlement in Syria.

In addition, the ministers discussed the deepening of Russian-Jordanian business ties, in particular the implementation of the decisions of the fifth meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation Development, held from November 13-14, 2019, in Amman.