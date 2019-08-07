UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Says UK Police Admission On Skripal Case 'Cancels' Anti-Moscow Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:40 PM

Russian Lawmaker Says UK Police Admission on Skripal Case 'Cancels' Anti-Moscow Campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The head of the Russian parliament's foreign affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, said on Wednesday that the recent admission by UK police that they had no proof of Moscow's role in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury tore up the entire anti-Russia case.

Neil Basu, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, was quoted by The Guardian as saying on Tuesday that all claims of the Russian government's involvement in the attempt on Skripal was based on "people's expert knowledge of Russia," adding he had to "go with evidence.

"

"Scotland Yard's admission that it has no evidence of the Russian government's involvement in the 'Skripal case' cancels the 'highly likely' campaign against Russia. The unprecedented scandal, the expulsion of diplomats, sanctions on Russia ... everything was baseless," Slutsky told reporters.

The United Kingdom expelled 23 Russian diplomats after then Prime Minister Theresa May claimed it was "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter Julia in March 2018. Russia denied the claim and retaliate by sending out 23 UK diplomats.

