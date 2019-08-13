UrduPoint.com
Russian Low-Cost Carrier Pobeda Asks Police To Probe Cyberattack That Halted Summer Sale

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

Russian Low-Cost Carrier Pobeda Asks Police to Probe Cyberattack That Halted Summer Sale

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Pobeda, a low-cost airline belonging to Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot, said Tuesday it would ask police to investigate a massive denial of service attack on its servers.

The cyberattack coincided with the start of the summer ticket sale on Monday and is suspected to have originated in China.

"We will ask law enforcers to find those who organized the attack and bring them to justice," the company's press office said, adding it would pay for the clients who were stuck abroad on Tuesday.

Navitaire, the company providing technology services to airlines, said unique visits to Pobeda website peaked at 75,000 on Monday. The denial of service attack was registered minutes later, causing the website to crash.

