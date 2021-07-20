Russian Military Base in Tajikistan Can Repel Afghan Terrorists' Aggression - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia's 201st military base in Tajikistan, if necessary, will repel any aggressive actions of Afghan terrorists, Russian Ambassador to Dushanbe Igor Lyakin-Frolov said.

He noted that on the basis of an appropriate agreement with Tajikistan, the 201st Russian military base (RMB) was deployed in the country, being the guarantor of security and stability on the southern borders of the zone of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"I have no doubt that, if necessary, the 201st RMB will repel any aggressive actions on the part of Afghan terrorist organizations. In addition, the command of the 201st RMB assists our Tajik partners in training personnel of the republic's armed forces," Lyakin-Frolov said in interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

Moscow does not observe panic in Tajikistan in connection with the escalation in Afghanistan: Dushanbe is determined to keep extremists out, strengthens the border and Russia is helping it in this, the ambassador said.

"The degradation of the military-political situation in Afghanistan in connection with the withdrawal of US-NATO troops and the offensive of the Taliban in the north of this country causes some concern among the country's leadership.

However, we do not observe any panic, but, on the contrary, we see the determination of the Tajik authorities to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border in every possible way in order to prevent any penetration of extremists from Afghanistan," he said.

He added that the Russian side was participating in efforts to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border.

"In particular, it is planned to begin construction of one of the border outposts in the Shuroabad direction in the near future," Lyakin-Frolov said.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia's largest military facility outside its borders. It is located in two cities ” Dushanbe and Bokhtar (Qurgonteppa). It includes motorized rifle, tank, artillery, reconnaissance, air defense nuclear, biological and chemical protection and communications units.