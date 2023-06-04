Russian Military Disperses Ukrainian Armed Group in Belgorod Region - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) An artillery strike dispersed a Ukrainian armed group as it attempted an inroad into western Russia near the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On June 4, border defense units of the Western Military District and border guards of the Russian Federal Security Service detected an attempt by a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Ukrainian terrorists to cross a river near the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, in the Belgorod Region," it said.

"The enemy was hit by artillery fire. The enemy was dispersed and pulled back," the ministry added.