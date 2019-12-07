UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Police Continue Patrolling Syria's Aleppo, Raqqa Provinces

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

Russian Military Police Continue Patrolling Syria's Aleppo, Raqqa Provinces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Russian military police continue patrolling Syria's provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said on Friday.

"Patrols by the Russian military police continued on routes Ajami-Karakozak and Ajami-Manbij in Aleppo province, Ain Issa - Bir Hassan Amo in Raqqa province," he said.

These patrols are part of the Russia-Turkey deal over the buffer zone in northern Syria,

Borenkov added that ceasefire violations continued to occur in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on October 22 in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey.

