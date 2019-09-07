Russian, Moldovan Leaders to Discuss Trade, Economy, Energy Cooperation in Moscow Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday will hold a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, in Moscow.

The sides will discuss the current issues of Russian-Moldovan cooperation with a special emphasis on economy, trade and gas supply.

Earlier this week, Dodon told reporters that a final decision on Russian gas discount should be made at the meeting, since Moldova seeks to prevent the consumer tariff from being raised.