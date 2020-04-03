Russian Navy to Get First Borei-A Class Nuclear-Powered Submarine in April - Shipbuilder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian Navy will receive the first Borei-A class strategic nuclear-powered submarine, Knyaz Vladimir, this month, United Shipbuilding Corporation President Alexey Rakhmanov told Sputnik on Friday

The navy was expected to receive the submarine back in December, but the delivery was postponed to 2020 over technical reasons.

"The vessel is on the water. All of the Defense Ministry's notes have been taken into account and addressed, the ship is ready for the transfer to the Navy. I hope that it will be held this month, April," Rakhmanov said.