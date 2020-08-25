The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church dismissed Metropolitan Pavel of Minsk and Zaslawye from the post of Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus, appointing Bishop Veniamin of Barysaw and Maryina Horka to this position, Vladimir Legoyda, the head of the Synodal Department for Church Relations with Society and the Media, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church dismissed Metropolitan Pavel of Minsk and Zaslawye from the post of Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus, appointing Bishop Veniamin of Barysaw and Maryina Horka to this position, Vladimir Legoyda, the head of the Synodal Department for Church Relations with Society and the Media, said on Tuesday.

"The Holy Synod accepted the petition of the Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus, Metropolitan Pavel of Minsk and Zaslawye, for his dismissal ... and expressed gratitude to him for the work he had done. Bishop Veniamin of Barysaw and Maryina Horka was appointed Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus and Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, and he retained his temporary administration in Barysaw diocese," Legoyda told reporters.

Metropolitan Pavel has been appointed head of the Kuban Metropolitanate, he added.